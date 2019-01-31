PA Ready News World Leslie Van Houten, now aged 69, has been recommended for release by California's parole board

The youngest member of Charles Manson’s “family” of followers has been recommended for early release from prison by California’s parole board. Leslie Van Houten, now 69, is currently serving a life prison term for her role in the cult’s 1969 killing spree, which was carried out when she was 19. The decision lies with California governor Gavin Newsom, whose predecessor twice denied the board’s recommendation that she be set free. Manson, who died in prison in 2017 at age 83, directed his mostly young and female devotees to murder seven people, including the heavily pregnant actress Sharon Tate in August 1969, in what prosecutors said was part of a plan to incite a race war.

Associated Press Van Houten pictured in 1971

Although Manson did not personally kill any of the seven victims, he was found guilty of ordering their murders. He was also convicted later of ordering the killings of two others during that summer – music teacher Gary Hinman and stuntman Donald “Shorty” Shea. Wednesday’s decision by the parole board comes following more than 20 attempts by Van Houten to persuade the panel that she be deemed suitable for release. She is currently an inmate at the California Institute for Women in Corona. In a statement, the parole board said its latest ruling begins an evaluation process of up to 150 days during which staff will “review all the facts and matters of law related to the decision.” “If the grant withstands scrutiny, it will then be sent to the governor’s desk,” the board said. The governor can uphold, reverse or modify the recommendation, or send it back to the board for further review. He may also opt to take no action, in which case the grant moves forward.

SIPA USA/PA Images Cult leader Charles Manson died in prison in 2017