Russia’s embassy in London has responded to Yulia Skripal’s video statement by suggesting she is being held against her will by British authorities and speaking under duress.

The 33-year-old who was poisoned in March along with her father, former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, 66, told Reuters her “life has been turned upside down” and that they were both lucky to have “survived this attempted assassination”.

In a statement released after the video became public, the Russian embassy failed to settle on one of the more than 20 explanations for the poisoning expounded by Russian sources, but continued to insist something was still amiss.

Emphasising they were “glad to have seen Yulia Skripal alive and well”, a spokesperson said “the video shown only strengthens our concerns as to the conditions in which she is being held”.

“Obviously, Yulia was reading a pre-written text. More than that, judging by quite a few elements, the text was a translation from English and had been initially written by a native English-speaker.

“The handwritten letters signed by Yulia in Russian and English confirm this impression.”

The statement then reiterated calls for the UK Government to provide access to Yulia “in order to make sure that she is not held against her own will and is not speaking under pressure”.

Adding: “So far, we have every reason to suspect the opposite.”