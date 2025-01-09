Tattoo Artist Spills The Beans On Zendaya And Tom Holland's Matching Ink

Zendaya and Tom Holland pictured together in 2021 via Associated Press

The Challengers star made a big impression on the Golden Globes red carpet over the weekend, when she arrived at the event sporting a dazzling ring on what’s traditionally the engagement finger.

Advertisement

Following this, fans also spotted something else new about Zendaya, when her low-cut dress revealed what appeared to be a tattoo in tribute to her rumoured fiancé.

But it turns out the couple actually has matching ink for one another.

Tattoo artist Lily Jarnryd of the Boston Tattoo Company in Massachusetts has claimed that both Zendaya and Tom paid her a visit back in November, where they had one another’s initials etched on their ribs.

Fans first spotted Zendaya's new tattoo when she walked the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Advertisement

“They were lovely to meet and it was a lot of fun,” Lily enthused to People magazine, claiming the Spider-Man co-stars were inked the day before Thanksgiving.

Meanwhile, TMZ also reported that Zendaya’s mum was also with them on the day they got tatted, even going under the needle herself in the moment.

According to a separate TMZ article, Zendaya and Tom’s engagement is a fresh development, after the British star reportedly popped the question over the festive period.

Advertisement

HuffPost UK contacted Zendaya and Tom Holland’s representatives for comment earlier this week, but did not receive a response at the time.

The two had already been dating for a number of years before finally confirming they were an item in 2021.

Zendaya and Tom met on the set of the superhero movie Spider-Man: Homecoming, and have since shared the screen in several Marvel projects.

Advertisement