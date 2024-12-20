Zoe Ball is stepping down as host of the Radio 2 breakfast show after six years at the helm BBC

Zoe Ball’s final day as the host of Radio 2’s flagship breakfast show got off to a very emotional start.

“We’ve had some tears already,” she admitted to listeners as Friday’s broadcast got underway. “We don’t quite know what to do with ourselves this morning, do we? I’ve come in and I suddenly can’t remember how to press the button.”

The presenter explained: “We’re all pretending we’re going to be OK, and that the emotion isn’t getting to us – but it’s definitely getting to us. So hold tight!”

However, she insisted: “We’re going to have lots of fun today. We’re playing some of my favourite records today – both Christmassy and non-Christmassy ones and we’ll get through as many messages from the listeners as we can.”

Zoe revealed she’d already been “blubbing my eyes out” at people’s comments, revealing that Cher and Oti Mabuse (“Cher, the actual Cher, is texting into the show!” had already sent her well-wishes.

Last month, Zoe shared: “After six incredible years on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, it’s time for me to step away from the very early mornings and focus on family.

“It’s been a privilege. I think the world of you listeners and I’m grateful to my bosses here for their support, especially this year.”

She added that she will remain a “part of the Radio 2 family”, despite no longer fronting its breakfast show, and teased there’d be more news in January about what her future at the station would entail.

Zoe was appointed host of the Radio 2 breakfast show in 2018, following the departure of Chris Evans.

Earlier this year, Zoe took some time off from her on-air duties after the death of her mum.

She eventually returned to Radio 2 in early August, then went on another extended break a few days later, before resuming presenting the breakfast show at the end of September.

During Zoe’s period of absence, Scott Mills filled in for her on the Radio 2 breakfast show. He will take over as the slot’s permanent host from January onwards.

As her final show continued, Zoe said Scott would be a “brilliant” successor.

“He is going to be wonderful. I know he is,” she beamed.

While Scott is currently in panto, he did share a pre-recorded message for Zoe which said: “Thank you so much Zoe Ball for being our friend. It’s been an incredible six years and you really are the best of the best. Love you very much.”

“Love you too Scott,” she responded on air. “Right, I’ve gone. Isn’t it brilliant to be part of such an amazing family? I do blooming adore you all.”