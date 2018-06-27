Zoe Ball Admits Two Years Of Sobriety Helped Her Through ‘Two Toughest Years Of My Life’

Zoe Ball has admitted she’s not sure she would have survived the last two years if she was still drinking. The presenter took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate two years of sobriety, thnaking her nearest and dearest for helping her get through “two of the toughest years of my life”.

She wrote: “Special moment. 2 years no booze - through two of the toughest years of my life, I’m not sure I’d have survived intact had it had not been for my sobriety & #recovery. “Sending out some big love & #gratitude to everyone at #Lifeworks#Woking & my dear friends in the fellowship, & some extra big love to my family & special magic loved ones who encouraged me to get help & have supported me through everything. “Thoughts and strength and love for any folk out there starting the path to recovery.”

A post shared by Zoe Ball (@zoetheball) on Jun 25, 2018 at 4:28pm PDT

The last two years have seen the 47-year-old split from her husband of 18 years, Norman Cook, and deal with the death of her partner Billy Yates. The former BBC cameraman took his own life last year. Zoe has previously spoken of her struggles with alcohol, admitting there are large portions of her life that she doesn’t remember because of it. In 2010, she told Grazia magazine: “I tried to straighten myself out several times, but I’d always go back – it’s so hard when everyone around you is drinking.”

Zoe admitted that her initial attempts to give up the booze caused rifts between her and her then husband, DJ Norman Cook, AKA Fatboy Slim, who refused to follow in her footsteps. She said: “It’s bloody tough, bloody painful, trying to get sober on your own. The harder I tried, the more Norm went in the other direction.” She finally managed to convince him to stop drinking and seek professional help, adding: “I remember feeling so anxious. But he did it.”