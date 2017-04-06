4 Tweets That Utterly Dismantle A 'Ridiculous' Argument For Private Schools

A university professor has swiftly debunked an argument rubbishing a new Labour policy to pay for free primary school meals through a tax on private school fees.

Jeremy Corbyn’s pledge to provide all primary school children with a free meal - paid for by imposing VAT on payments for independent schools - sparked fierce debate online.

In response to the policy, Julie Robinson, of the Independent Schools Council (ISC), said:

“A third of pupils at our schools are on reduced fees and are from families where both parents work hard to pay the fees. “If this measure was introduced smaller independent schools may close, driving more children back to be funded in the state system. “600,000 children are educated in independent schools, saving the taxpayer the cost of educating them.”

But the argument riled Professor Rob Ford of the University of Manchester, who issued a swift analysis on Twitter.

In just four tweets, Ford dismantled Robinson’s assertion that private schools ease pressure on the state system.