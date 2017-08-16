Alt-right leaders are applauding President Donald Trump for his widely panned response to the Charlottesville violence at the weekend.

In an unbelievable press conference even by Trump’s standards, he reverted back to his original statement that there was blame “on all sides” and said there were some “very fine people” taking part in the white nationalist rally which saw one woman killed and many more injured.

This is what leaders and prolific activists on the alt-right had to say about his response:

David Duke