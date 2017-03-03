No matter how bad your week at work has been, we guarantee you’ve had it easier than one Amazon employee.

Continuing 2017’s narrative of blaming rogue members of staff for monumental disasters (sorry Moonlight) Amazon has announced that a human error was to blame for a glitch in services earlier this week.

Several high-profile websites, including Q&A forum Quora, and image hosting service Giphy, were wiped offline for hours after the hosting service that Amazon provides crashed.