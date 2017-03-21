Two mums who gave birth in adjoining hospital rooms within hours of each other, unintentionally choose the most romantic matching baby names.

The new mothers had never met before and both had chosen their baby’s name earlier in their pregnancy, yet by coincidence they both picked the name of one of Shakespeare’s star-crossed lovers.

Morgan and Edwin Hernandez’s baby boy, Romeo, was born at Blufton Hospital in South Carolina on Saturday 18 March.

Just 18 hours and eight minutes later, in the next room, Christiana Shifflett gave birth to a daughter, and she and her husband Allan named their baby Juliet.