Two mums who gave birth in adjoining hospital rooms within hours of each other, unintentionally choose the most romantic matching baby names.
The new mothers had never met before and both had chosen their baby’s name earlier in their pregnancy, yet by coincidence they both picked the name of one of Shakespeare’s star-crossed lovers.
Morgan and Edwin Hernandez’s baby boy, Romeo, was born at Blufton Hospital in South Carolina on Saturday 18 March.
Just 18 hours and eight minutes later, in the next room, Christiana Shifflett gave birth to a daughter, and she and her husband Allan named their baby Juliet.
The two babies were introduced in the hospital and the story was shared on the Love What Matters Facebook page by baby photographer Cassie Clayshulte on Monday 20 March.
The tale of the star-crossed babies was shared more than 5,000 times and liked more than 59,000 times within a day of being posted.
Others were inspired to share their stories of romantic birth coincidences.
“My husband and I were born in the same hospital same day,” wrote one woman.
“Our parents were roommates, his translated for mine after delivery. His father said maybe they will meet each other again in the future and 18 years later we found each other again and found out we were those same babies. We got married. It’s been nine years now.”
Another mum commented: “My daughter’s name is Scarlett and the couple in the next room named their son Rhett. We met in the hallway looking at the babies.”
