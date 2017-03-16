A baby was miffed when she tried to latch on for a feed while on her mum’s back and realised it wasn’t going to work.

The breastfeeding mum explained it was the first time she had held her daughter on her back, so naturally the little one got confused.

“I found this highly amusing of my daughter,” the mum wrote on Breastfeeding Mama Talk on Wednesday 15 March.

“We baby wear a lot and because she’s almost a year old, I figured we could try putting her on my back as she’s getting heavy.

“Well, she tried to latch on, on my back, and lost it when she realised there was no boob or milk back there.”