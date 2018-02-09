The front page tells Soros, a financier and philanthropist, to “butt out” of Brexit, saying: “You can keep your tainted money.”

Best For Britain found itself the subject of a second front-page attack on Friday when the tabloid splashed on billionaire George Soros giving them hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Pro-EU campaigners have condemned the Daily Mail’s attack on them as “nasty politics from a die-hard Brexiteer fringe”.

The Mail calls it “outrageous” that Soros was “shovelling cash to the inaptly named Best for Britain”, adding: “For the patriotic people of Britain who have our country’s interests at heart, there can be no going back.”

Eloise Todd, Best for Britain’s chief executive, said: “This is just nasty politics from a die-hard Brexiteer fringe who still think the Tories need to be the nasty party.

“Over the last couple of days they seem to have debased themselves with dirty dog-whistle politics.

“Brexiters telling campaign groups and civil society organisations that they shouldn’t campaign is scandalous.

“These intimidation tactics put people off public debate and stop people speaking out, but Brexiters should know one simple thing - they will not silence us. It is our democratic right to fight Brexit, and we invite all those that want to do the same to join us.”

It comes a day after The Telegraph splashed on Soros giving Best for Britain £400,000, in an article that saw the paper accused of using anti-Semitic tropes against the Jewish philanthropist.