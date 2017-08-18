Brexit Briefing: The Customs Are Always Right

HuffPost UK

1) The UK's Post-Brexit Customs Plans Involve A Lot More Hassle For Businesses That Export To The Continent.

After filling us on the customs plans, the Brexit department published a paper on the Northern Ireland border issue. Essentially, they want an invisible border – as is there is now. No customs checks, no border posts, no immigration officials. How does that marry up with ending freedom of movement, as surely EU nationals could land in a plane in Ireland and drive into the UK? The paper claims that physically stopping people coming into the UK is not the only way to control immigration. Refusing to give National Insurance numbers and other such bureaucratic tricks are held up in the report as ways of controlling migrant numbers. Of course, this could simply create a febrile black market for unscrupulous employers and landlords who would have access to a pool of migrants able to get into the UK but unable to legally work. The Northern Ireland border is one of the few cards the UK has to play in the negotiations. By vowing to keep an invisible border – and so clearly couching it in terms of its importance to the peace process – the onus is on the EU to agree follow suit. If Brussels starts demanding extensive customs checks along the UK border, the EU can be painted as the ones willing to put peace at risk out of spite. The Government is of course rejecting any notion it is playing politics with the peace process, but that’s another part of the trick: make the other side look like they are using it as a bargaining chip. The EU met the reports with a cool response, insisting until progress is made on the divorce bill there was nothing to discuss. The silence on the customs could continue until December, with Sky reporting this week the phase one talks on money, citizens rights and Ireland might not be concluded until then. The German election in September, which could see Angela Merkel team up with the liberal Free Democrats in a new coalition, could change the tone of the talks, with the FDP seen as more business-like than Martin Schluz’s SDP. 3) Liam Fox Won’t Be Able To Feast On Chlorinated Chicken After All.

With all the implications of Brexit bleeding into each other, it’s inevitable that some clues to Government plans in other areas of the negotiations were left in the customs and Northern Ireland document. One affects International Trade Secretary Liam Fox. In order to allow the unchecked movement of agricultural and food across the UK/Ireland border, Britain will mimic the EU’s health standards. The document proposes “regulatory equivalence on agri-food measures, where the UK and the EU agree to achieve the same outcome and high standards, with scope for flexibility in relation to the method for achieving this.” Government officials denied this would lead to identical regulations, but the paper states: “An agreement on regulatory equivalence for agri-food, including regulatory cooperation and dispute resolution mechanisms, would allow the UK and the EU to manage the process of ensuring ongoing equivalence in regulatory outcomes following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. “Providing the UK and the EU could reach a sufficiently deep agreement, this approach could ensure that there would be no requirement for any SPS [Sanitary and Phytosanitary] or related checks for agri-food products at the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.” Such an agreement could prevent the UK from allowing chlorine-washed chicken from the United States to be imported into Britain, as it could cross into Ireland - and the rest of the EU - unchecked. It could also stop the relaxing of laws around allowing genetically-modified crops and chemically-enhanced meat into the UK. 4) Unless The EU Wants To Start A Trade War With The US, Brussels Won’t Punish Us For Brexit.

The Government’s reports work on the basis the UK will be able to secure a trade deal with the EU. But what if that fails to materialise? The Institute of Economic Affairs believes that even if the talks break down, it would not be a “disaster” - which is setting the bar somewhat low. A new report says the UK should not erect tariffs with the EU in order to lead by example when it comes to free trade. The free-market think-tank also argued the EU would not be able to impose “punitive tariffs” against the UK in the event of no-deal, as World Trade Organisation rules mean if it did that, it would have to apply them to every country with which it did not have a free-trade deal. “Such a protectionist lurch would then run into all sorts of problems, not least from disaffected trading partners, some of whom (e.g. the US) would be minded to retaliate,” says the report, adding: “The EU would then have a major trade war on its hands. The EU pursuing a punitive tariff policy specifically towards the UK is, thus, a non-starter.” 5) Old People And Ex-Cons Could Fill The Jobs Gap After Brexit.

