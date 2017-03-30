Dad Sobs In Powerful Photo With Newborn Showing His Poignant Tattoo

A birth photographer captured the bittersweet moment a new dad sobbed as he held his daughter for the first time.

The dad, Hunter, and his wife, Hope, had a long journey to becoming parents and experienced several miscarriages.

The photo displays the dad’s poignant tattoo of a tree, that he had after the couple’s first miscarriage.

“This is a story about a mum and a dad who went through loss and persistence to get their baby,” photographer Leilani Rogers wrote on Instagram.