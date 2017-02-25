Donald Trump’s press secretary caused outrage after banning a number of news organisations, including the BBC, from a White House press briefing on Friday.

The Guardian and The Daily Mail were also blocked from the meeting in a move that has angered supporters of a free press’s role in a democracy.

Shortly after the US president gave a speech attacking the media as “fake news” and the “enemy of the people”, his press secretary Sean Spicer restricted multiple media organisations from entering the daily briefing, the Press Association reported.