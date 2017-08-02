Debates, Dementia Tax And Diane Abbott: Voters Reveal What Changed Their Minds In The General Election

Voters have revealed the top issues that made them change their minds about which party to vote for in the general election.

British Election Study, which examines the result in detail every time the British electorate goes to the polls, surveyed 1,000 randomly-selected people on every day of the 2017 general election campaign, from the day after the local elections on May 5 until the day before the vote on June 8.

Research fellow Chris Prosser shared his findings in ‘word cloud’ format - which highlights the words or terms those surveyed used most frequently in their answers - on Twitter.

They revealed Brexit was the most important issue for most people throughout the entire campaign - matched by terrorism in the wake of the Manchester and London Bridge attacks.