Donald Trump’s “divisive” travel ban could provide a “propaganda opportunity” for the Islamic State terror group, Home Secretary Amber Rudd has warned as the UK Government finally looked to get tough with the US President’s controversial policy.

After Prime Minister Theresa May dithered before saying she disagreed with the ban on seven largely Muslim countries, Cabinet ministers Boris Johnson and Sajid Javid both spoke out against it.

But appearing before members of the Home Affairs Select Committee today, Rudd upped the ante:

“Isil and Daesh will use any opportunity they can to make difficulties to create the environment that they want, to radicalise people, to bring them over to their side, so it is a propaganda opportunity for them potentially.”

Trump’s Executive Order applies to Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Libya and the Yemen for 90 days, while Syrian refugees will be banned indefinitely.

It caused confusion over how British citizens born in these countries, including Sir Mo Farah, would be affected.

Rudd argued homegrown radicalisation was a bigger problem than extremism being fuelled by migrants - which is the purpose of Trump’s ban. She said: