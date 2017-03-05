Tony Blair has met with one of Donald Trump’s closest and most senior advisors in a move to become a US envoy to the Middle East, the Mail on Sunday has reported. The former prime minister has met with Jared Kushner three times since September to discuss politics, with the latest meeting last week taking place within the West Wing, according to the paper. But a spokesperson for the Tony Blair Institute this morning said: “The story in the Mail on Sunday is an invention.”

Reuters Photographer / Reuters Tony Blair has reportedly held a three-hour meeting with one of Donald Trump's closest advisors on foreign policy

The Washington Post via Getty Images Jared Kushner is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka and has taken on a foreign policy brief at the White House

Last night, Blair’s official spokesperson refused to answer questions around the reports, telling the Press Association: “I’m not going to comment on private conversations.” But now the Institute hit back: “Mr Blair has made no such ‘pitch’ to be the President‘s Middle East envoy. “Neither has he had any discussions about taking such a role or any role working for the new President. “He has been working on the peace process for 10 years. He continues to do so. He does so in a private capacity. He will continue to do it in that way. Period.” Blair, who led the Labour Party to three general election victories, has specialised in Middle East policy since stepping down as prime minister in 2007. He took the role of Middle East envoy for the Quartet Group comprising the EU, US, Russia and UN.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters President Donald Trump has high ambitions for Middle East peacemaking