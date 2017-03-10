All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    10/03/2017 14:25 GMT | Updated 10/03/2017 16:08 GMT

    EU Chief Jean-Claude Juncker Wants UK To Rejoin EU After Brexit

    Nigel Farage clearly has different ideas.

    EMMANUEL DUNAND via Getty Images
    Jean-Claude Juncker

    One of the EU’s most senior politicians has said he hopes Britain will one day rejoin the Union after Brexit.

    President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday he wanted to be “in the same boat” as Britain, and declared his optimsim that the country would one day “re-enter the boat”.

    Speaking at a press conference in Brussels, he said: “I don’t like Brexit because I would like to be in the same boat as the British.

    Bloomberg via Getty Images
    Theresa May is also in Brussels meeting EU leaders

    “The day will come when the British will re-enter the boat, I hope.

    “But Brexit is not the end of the European Union, nor the end of all our developments, nor the end of our continental ambitions.”

    Former Ukip leader and arch-Brexiteer Nigel Farage couldn’t resist responding with a pop about Juncker, writing on Twitter:

    Theresa May is also in Brussels for a summit with other EU countries’ leaders.

    She spoke there last night to answer questions on the National Insurance contributions hike for self-employed workers, a policy that appeared to unravel less than 24 hours after it was announced in the Spring Budget.

    Related...

    NOW WATCH:

    MORE:brexitInternational Newsnigel farageEuropean Unionjean-claude juncker

    Conversations