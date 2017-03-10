One of the EU’s most senior politicians has said he hopes Britain will one day rejoin the Union after Brexit.

President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday he wanted to be “in the same boat” as Britain, and declared his optimsim that the country would one day “re-enter the boat”.

Speaking at a press conference in Brussels, he said: “I don’t like Brexit because I would like to be in the same boat as the British.