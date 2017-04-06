'Fed Is Best' Photo Series Celebrates The Different Ways Mums Feed Their Babies

The debate over whether you breastfeed or bottle feed your baby is always a topical one, so one mum decided to celebrate feeding of all kinds.

London-based photographer Mikaela Bodkin has created a photo series called ‘Fed is Best’ to praise all mums who feed their child, however they choose to do it.

“No matter which way YOU feel is best for you and baby, it should be celebrated,” Bodkin told The Huffington Post UK.

“I’ve heard a lot of mums say: ‘Oh big deal you fed your child, why celebrate’, but you should be celebrating. These are special moments with your child.”