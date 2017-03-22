George Osborne has used an open letter to constituents to brag about his successes as a local MP - despite wielding the heavy axe of austerity for more than six years as Chancellor.

The Tatton MP boasted he had been instrumental in twice stopping the closure of an A&E department at a local hospital.

And he talked of having helped get a bypass through his constituency built - a feat “people had been trying for 70 years”.

“We’ve improved the direct train services, got great new facilities for our academy schools, and brought new businesses and new jobs to the area,” Osborne wrote.

He also assured constituents his new job as editor of the London Evening Standard, which has a circulation of over 850,000 copies a day, would not compromise his duties as an MP.