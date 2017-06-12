From bubble and charcoal to sheet, face masks have been the beauty gift that’s kept on giving this year.
Which is why Korean skincare brand Hanacure has already amassed a following for their All-In-One-Facial.
The multi-action treatment may (scarily) transform you into your future self in 30 years’ time, but once the treatment is complete it leaves nothing but a glowing complexion.
From Drew Barrymore to Busy Philipps, celebrities have been getting in on the action too.
Taking to Instagram, Barrymore was an instant fan of the product.
“You paint it on with a brush,” Barrymore explained. “It starts to dry. It pulls. It gets so tight that it literally pulls your face. See above.
“But, it makes you look so fresh when you wash it off. And it’s so effective.”
Social media users have been sharing snaps of them trialling the trend on Instagram too - with success.
Priced at $29 (£23), the mask is available to buy online from Hanacure.com.