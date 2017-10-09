Harry Judd has opened up about how going through IVF affected his relationship with his wife Izzy.

The ‘McFly’ drummer, 31, and Izzy have two children: Lola, 20 months, and Kit, two months.

“Izzy so desperately wanted to be a mother and so as soon as we realised there was a problem, it took over her life,” Harry told The Sun’s Fabulous magazine.

“The dynamic changed because all the focus was on getting pregnant and in a way I lost her a little bit. I lost that smiley, confident, beautiful wife.”