Helen Skelton has shared a baby bump photo with just a few weeks to go until she meets her second child.

The 33-year-old, who is already mum to one-year-old Ernie with her husband Richie Myler, posted the snap of her posing by the pool where she lives in France.

“Countdown...” she wrote on Thursday 16 March, alongside the hashtags #pregnancy, #bump and #37weeks.

Fans told the mum she was looking “fab” so far along in her pregnancy.

“I’m so jealous,” one mum wrote. “32 weeks here and I look like I’ve developed my own solar system. You’re looking so great.”