An accompanying post read: “If.. we had brought in a world where the matriarchal society crushes the rights of men, forced to fight for the fight against sexism and oppression they suffer on a daily basis?

“And if women were to their male counterparts the prohibition of ejaculating if this is not to make babies?

“Do you think it’s absurd? Yet, this is what happens to women, in this moment in the United States: their rights are threatened by white men, cisgenres, elected at the head of the country of uncle Sam.

“Only two days after the women’s March, which brought together millions of demonstrators in the streets of Washington and in the world, Donald Trump signed his first decree anti-abortion.”

On Monday Trump signed an anti-abortion executive order while surrounded by men in the Oval office which cut about $600 million a year in international assistance for family planning and reproductive health.

A picture of the Global Gag Rule signing led many to point out that there will never be an image of seven women signing leglislation about what men can do with their reproductive organs.