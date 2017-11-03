Hourglass cosmetics has pledged to go 100% vegan by the year 2020.
The cult favourite cosmetics brand announced the news along with the launch of their vegan leather makeup bag, going for £44.
All proceeds from the sales of he small clutch will go to the Nonhuman Rights Project, an organisation that works for the rights of animals.
While some of the brand’s products are already vegan, Hourglass is working to make that a fact across the board within the next few years.
You can look at their visual Instagram manifesto below.
This includes the products that are already vegan.
These people aren’t playin’.