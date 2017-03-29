Jeremy Corbyn has had his statesmanship credentials dashed by a disastrous new poll.

The Labour leader faced his lowest rating yet when the public were questioned on who would make a better prime minister: Him or Theresa May.

Corbyn slipped to just 13%, while May stormed ahead with 51%. The PM’s lead of 38% is the highest ever recorded by YouGov.

The bad news for Labour was compounded by news that this was the first week that people who voted for the party were now more likely to pick May over their actual leader for best prime minister.