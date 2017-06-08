Katie Price might not be pregnant with her sixth child, but she’s already thought of a name.

The 39-year-old was discussing baby names with the ‘Loose Women’ panel, after it was revealed George and Amal Clooney called their twins Ella and Alexander.

Price is already mum to Harvey, 14, Junior, 11, Princess, nine, Jett, three, and Bunny, two.

“Your children have unusual names, do you have any names in mind for your future children?” Ruth Langsford asked Price on Wednesday 7 June.