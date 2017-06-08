Katie Price might not be pregnant with her sixth child, but she’s already thought of a name.
The 39-year-old was discussing baby names with the ‘Loose Women’ panel, after it was revealed George and Amal Clooney called their twins Ella and Alexander.
Price is already mum to Harvey, 14, Junior, 11, Princess, nine, Jett, three, and Bunny, two.
“Your children have unusual names, do you have any names in mind for your future children?” Ruth Langsford asked Price on Wednesday 7 June.
Price replied: “I have, I am not pregnant by the way, just in case other people say: ‘Your next child?!’
“But seriously, I have Princess, Bunny, Harvey who is named after my granddad, Junior because he’s a mini Pete.
“But I like the name Royalty, and I don’t care what people think.”
Langsford replied: “What, like William, Harry, Beatrice?”
But Price was quick to correct her, adding: “No Royalty, if I have a girl – Royalty.
“Then I want Prince, then King, then Duchess, the whole monarchy.”
Price said in September 2016 that she had started the “process” of adopting a child with her husband Kieran Hayler.
The mum-of-five was taking live questions from fans in a Facebook live about her book and was asked whether she wanted any more children.
“I will want more kids but I think I’ll adopt next,” she said.
“That’s my new thing. I’ve started up to adopt a child from abroad.”
‘Loose Women’ is on weekdays at 12:30pm on ITV.
