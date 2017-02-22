Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Ken Loach and Jeremy Corbyn attend the 'I, Daniel Blake' People's Premiere last October.

“The culpability is with those MPs who refuse to serve and refuse to promote the very policies people need. He added: “The problem lies with the Labour MPs who don’t represent the party membership that voted 60% or more for Jeremy Corbyn and have done their best to undermine him.” O’Brien then raised the issue of Corbyn’s falling popularity, saying: “And yet a lot of people are beginning to fall out of love with Jeremy Corbyn, you’re clearly not one of them?” Loach replied: “What evidence do you have for this?” O’Brien said: “Well, journalists like Owen Jones who were very much signed up for the Corbyn project to start with are now responding to the electoral failure but also the absence of leadership on issues like the [EU] referendum, by saying ‘this can’t go on’.”

Jeremy Corbyn's team have to urgently address this. The left and the Labour Party are infinitely more important than any one individual. https://t.co/v3QthPKUT9 — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) November 3, 2016

Loach disagreed and returned to his point that Labour MPs are “refusing to put out what the members want and what the leadership is asking”. Corbyn continues to perform badly in the polls with a recent YouGov survey saying only 15% of the public believe he would make a good PM compared to 49% who backed Theresa May.

Who would make the best Prime Minister: Theresa May 49%, Jeremy Corbyn 15%, don't know 36% https://t.co/X4Dw1vEidI pic.twitter.com/ci34PxRHRU — YouGov (@YouGov) February 17, 2017

Even worse for Corbyn, his approval rating recently slid into net-negative for every demographic including the working class, traditionally Labour’s heartland, and those aged 18-24.