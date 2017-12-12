Explained: Where Does Labour Stand On Brexit Now?

So where does the Labour stand now on Brexit?

Labour’s position on Brexit since the referendum has arguably been ambiguous at best - but there are signs this week that Jeremy Corbyn is shifting the party towards a softer deal.

The Labour leader yesterday said he believed the hard March 2019 deadline for Brexit should be allowed to slide as it was “unnecessary”.

“I’m sure, the whole House and probably the whole country would rather get the best possible deal a little bit later if that meant a better deal for peoples’ jobs and the economy,” he told the Commons.

Where the Tories stand: Theresa May has said the UK will leave the EU at the end of March 2019 and wants to enshrine that in law to make sure. “We’re leaving the European Union on that date, that is what the British people voted for and that is what this government is going to out in place,” she has said.

SINGLE MARKET, FREE MOVEMENT & CUSTOMS UNION

Labour MPs were ordered by Corbyn last month to vote against the UK staying in the single market and customs union.

Remaining in the single market would mean accepting free movement of people, and the party leadership said this would not respect the result of the referendum.

However on Sunday, Kier Starmer, the shadow Brexit secretary, said the party wanted Britain to remain “in a customs union and a single market”.