The Brexit campaign group ran by Nigel Farage and Arron Banks is still incorrectly claiming a refugee let into Britain has been arrested on suspicion of terrorist offences.

Leave.EU made the assertion on Facebook and Twitter on Monday and despite being informed of its mistake has still not removed the offending post.

The group posted pictures of two men it said were “very similar”.

One it claimed was a terror suspect arrested in Poole, and the other was a ‘child refugee’ let in last October. The arrested man is believed to have been one of four caught in connection with the escape of convicted murderer Shaun Walmsley.