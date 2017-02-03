Although the Lib Dems are hardly in their ascendency in a political sense, they are by far, the funniest political party out there.
We’ve previously brought you 17 absolute gems from their press team but they may have just surpassed this.
As pointed out by BuzzFeed’s Jim Waterson, their 404 error page currently displays this...
Police are investigating allegations of election fraud after Nuttall, who is standing in the Stoke-on-Trent by-election, listed a property he had never stepped foot in as his home address.
The Ukip leader was challenged by Channel 4 News’ Michael Crick about the Oxford Street address listed during a heated exchange on Wednesday.
Nuttall admitted he had not been to the address in Oxford Street.
When Crick pointed out that candidates are meant to put their home on their nomination form, Nuttall replied: “It will be for the rest of the campaign.”
The 40-year-old denied accusations that the house is empty, saying “people are in it now”.