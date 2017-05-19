With busy schedules and our impatience to reach our fitness goals as quickly as possible, body-conditioning classes are the perfect one-stop shop to help you reach your destination.

Classes typically involves an element of cardio to get your heart pumping and improve fitness, while also focusing on strengthening and toning from head-to-toe.

Body-conditioning can be performed using free weights or other equipment, or simply bodyweight exercises - one thing’s for sure you’ll feel the burn for days.

We’ve rounded up the hottest body-conditioning classes to complement your current exercise routine.