Mums’ bodies are being celebrated in a stunning photo series that proves all post-baby bodies are beautiful.

Photographer Mikaela Shannon started the project ‘Love Your Postpartum’ because she wanted to empower women to feel proud of their bodies.

Shannon wants women to focus on the strength of what their bodies have achieved, because she thinks mums don’t realise how incredible they are.

“This project is all about empowering women to love their postpartum,” she told HuffPost UK.