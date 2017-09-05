Meghan Markle Takes A Stand Against Airbrushing Out Freckles With Her Vanity Fair Cover Shoot

Meghan Markle does not have time for publications who airbrush out her freckles or hide them under layers of makeup.

The ‘Suits’ star, was thrilled to be asked to pose in minimal makeup for her Vanity Fair covershoot, as she is tired of people attempting to hide her naturally freckly complexion.

She told the publication that “at almost every photoshoot they would airbrush out” her freckles, which is why she was “thrilled” to work with photographer Peter Lindbergh.

“He rarely retouches and he believes in such little makeup,” she explained.

“I gave him a big hug and said, ‘I am so excited to work with you because I know we will finally be able to see my freckles!’ ”

“I’ve always loved my freckles.”

VANITY FAIR

Markle, who is in a relationship with Prince Harry, has rarely spoken publicly since their romance was revealed.

However, before then she did foray into the world of fashion, launching her own collection with Canadian retailer Reitmans.

The brand’s vice president of marketing and visual presentation, Monique Brosseau, previously hinted that a second collection could be in the pipeline, so hopefully we’ll see more of Markle’s design prowess soon.