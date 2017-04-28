We wish we could promise you this bank holiday weekend will be a glittering jewel of sunshine and warmth, we really do. And after the chilly, wintry blast earlier this week – also featuring a somewhat incongruous thundersnow cameo - you deserve it. Yet while it will be somewhat warmer, there will be rain too.

Over the next few days temperatures will recover closer to what the Met Office would expect for April as the winds change from a northerly to a southerly direction, with daytime maximums in the low to mid teens Celsius. We’ll also see a rise in night time temperatures with most places becoming frost free. Going into the weekend, many places will be dry and fine with bright or sunny spells and just a small risk of a shower, mainly across Scotland and Northern Ireland. A strengthening southerly wind will develop across the west of the UK on Saturday ahead of a band of rain which will arrive on Sunday.