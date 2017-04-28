We wish we could promise you this bank holiday weekend will be a glittering jewel of sunshine and warmth, we really do.
And after the chilly, wintry blast earlier this week – also featuring a somewhat incongruous thundersnow cameo - you deserve it.
Yet while it will be somewhat warmer, there will be rain too.
Over the next few days temperatures will recover closer to what the Met Office would expect for April as the winds change from a northerly to a southerly direction, with daytime maximums in the low to mid teens Celsius. We’ll also see a rise in night time temperatures with most places becoming frost free.
Going into the weekend, many places will be dry and fine with bright or sunny spells and just a small risk of a shower, mainly across Scotland and Northern Ireland. A strengthening southerly wind will develop across the west of the UK on Saturday ahead of a band of rain which will arrive on Sunday.
On Sunday, the best of the dry, bright and sunny weather will most likely be across Scotland and eastern England with perhaps the odd shower. Deputy Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Smith said: “At the moment there’s some uncertainty about what areas further south and west can expect weather wise, but at the moment it looks as though outbreaks of rain in the southwest of England and Wales will spread northeastwards through the day with some heavy bursts possible. It will also turn windy, particularly across the west of the UK. Given the uncertainty, if you have plans for the weekend I’d advise checking the latest weather forecast before heading out.”
Moving into Bank Holiday Monday, the band of rain will continue to move northeastwards across the UK, but becoming lighter and patchier and clearing during the day with the wind also easing away from the coast. Some drier weather will follow behind the front with sunny spells, but parts of southwest England, Wales and Northern Ireland may see further light rain later.