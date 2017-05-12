All Sections
    • STYLE
    12/05/2017 12:57 BST

    Minimalistic Makeup Is The Top Beauty Trend Of 2017, According To Pinterest

    Less is more 🙌

    Minimalistic makeup is proving to be a top beauty trend in 2017, according to Pinterest

    The social media site has reported a 250% increase in people pinning minimalistic makeup photos since the beginning of the year.   

    And we think it might have something to do with Alicia Keys starting a #nomakeup movement in 2016. 

    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

    IKeys explained her decision to remove makeup from her life in an article for Lena Dunham’s Lenny Letter, published last year.

    “In one song I wrote it says, ‘In the morning from the minute that I wake up / What if I don’t want to put on all that make-up / Who says I must conceal what I’m made of / Maybe all this Maybelline is covering my self-esteem’,” Keys wrote. 

    “I was really starting to feel like that – that, as I am, I was not good enough for the world to see.” 

    And with a plethora of celebrities - from Gwyneth Paltrow and Cameron Diaz to Serena Williams - posting #nomakeup selfies to Instagram, it’s clear why adopting a ‘less is more’ mantra has gained momentum.  

    For those who don’t want to go completely makeup free, the minimalistic trend offers a great alternative.

    Here are a few of the minimalistic makeup pins people are saving for inspiration:

    Conversations