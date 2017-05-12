Minimalistic makeup is proving to be a top beauty trend in 2017, according to Pinterest.
The social media site has reported a 250% increase in people pinning minimalistic makeup photos since the beginning of the year.
And we think it might have something to do with Alicia Keys starting a #nomakeup movement in 2016.
IKeys explained her decision to remove makeup from her life in an article for Lena Dunham’s Lenny Letter, published last year.
“In one song I wrote it says, ‘In the morning from the minute that I wake up / What if I don’t want to put on all that make-up / Who says I must conceal what I’m made of / Maybe all this Maybelline is covering my self-esteem’,” Keys wrote.
“I was really starting to feel like that – that, as I am, I was not good enough for the world to see.”
And with a plethora of celebrities - from Gwyneth Paltrow and Cameron Diaz to Serena Williams - posting #nomakeup selfies to Instagram, it’s clear why adopting a ‘less is more’ mantra has gained momentum.
For those who don’t want to go completely makeup free, the minimalistic trend offers a great alternative.
Here are a few of the minimalistic makeup pins people are saving for inspiration: