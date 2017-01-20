All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    20/01/2017 10:14 GMT

    Mother Breastfed Toddler While Giving Birth And It Was Captured In A Series Of Touching Family Photos

    'This mum went above and beyond during her labour.'

    A mother had her toddler present at the birth of her second child and breastfed to help alleviate the pain of labour. 

    Amiah, from the US, had a home birth and didn’t go into labour until she was 42 weeks pregnant. The mum made it clear she wanted her two-year-old around to help her progress in each step of her daughter’s birth.

    Photographer Melissa Benzel, from Benzel Photography, said her experience documenting the birth was “phenomenal”.

    “I would love this story of a mummy nursing her toddler while in labour to give other mums more awareness of allowing their body to do what is natural during labour,” she told The Huffington Post UK.

    “Nursing is a great way to help their bodies bring about new life.” 

    Benzel Photography

    Benzel told HuffPost UK that she was overwhelmed by how fearless the mother was throughout every stage of her labour. 

    “This mum went above and beyond,” she said. “I love how incredibly brave she was, not only during her birth and delivery, but also allowing others to get a glimpse of how natural labour can be, even while caring for a toddler.”

    See a selection of the touching photos that document Amiyah’s birth story below. 

    • Benzel Photography
    • Benzel Photography
    • Benzel Photography
    • Benzel Photography
    • Benzel Photography
    • Benzel Photography
    • Benzel Photography
    • Benzel Photography
    • Benzel Photography
    • Benzel Photography
    • Benzel Photography
    • Benzel Photography
    • Benzel Photography
    • Benzel Photography
    • Benzel Photography
    • Benzel Photography
    • Benzel Photography
    • Benzel Photography
    • Benzel Photography
    • Benzel Photography
    • Benzel Photography
    • Benzel Photography
    • Benzel Photography

    Benzel shares birth stories on her Facebook and Instagram accounts. 

    SEE ALSO:

    Also on HuffPost
    Home Birth Photos Capturing Peace And Calm
    MORE:parentsparents-to-bePregnancyToddlersBreastfeedingmum bod

    Conversations