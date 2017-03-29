It’s the day he’s been hoping for as long as anyone can remember - and boy, did Nigel Farage look smug on Wednesday while celebrating the triggering of Article 50.
In a video posted by Raheem Kassam, editor-in-chief of right wing publication Breitbart News’ London edition, the former Ukip leader was unsurprisingly shown celebrating with a pint.
The Ukip MEP thanked the publication as well as White House chief strategist and former Breitbart chief executive Steve Bannon for helping encourage Brits to back the Leave campaign.
In the short clip, he said: “Well done Bannon, well done Breitbart. You helped with this hugely.”
Farage was also pictured posing with various pro-Brexit front pages, again with pint in hand...
Following the announcement that Article 50 had been set in motion, Farage told Sky News: “It was an impossible dream and here we are, it’s happening.
“At 12.30 today, we passed the point of no return.”
The only hope for any of his critics now is that Farage has vowed to leave the UK if Brexit goes badly.
The former Ukip leader was quizzed on Monday by an angry Remain-voting caller on his weekly LBC radio show.
Farage was asked if he would apologise and quit politics if - “two or three years down the line” - expert forecasts of an “economic disaster” triggered by Brexit came true.
The MEP refused to do so, saying: “There isn’t much of a tradition here...”.
“I see hardly anyone resigning. I see hardly anyone apologising.
He added: “If Brexit is a disaster I will go and live abroad. I will go and live somewhere else.”