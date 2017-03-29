It’s the day he’s been hoping for as long as anyone can remember - and boy, did Nigel Farage look smug on Wednesday while celebrating the triggering of Article 50.

In a video posted by Raheem Kassam, editor-in-chief of right wing publication Breitbart News’ London edition, the former Ukip leader was unsurprisingly shown celebrating with a pint.

The Ukip MEP thanked the publication as well as White House chief strategist and former Breitbart chief executive Steve Bannon for helping encourage Brits to back the Leave campaign.