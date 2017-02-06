Nigel Farage Gets Pelted With An Egg In Stoke

Nigel Farage may fast becoming a star in the US, but the former Ukip leader still has his critics in the UK - as witnessed when an egg was pelted at him while on the campaign trail in Stoke.

Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

The former UKIP leader was pounding the streets with his successor Paul Nuttall when the pair were forced to dodge an egg thrown by a youth as they arrived in Stoke ahead of a crucial by-election where the party is hopeful of winning the seat from Labour.

Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

The incident occurred as Farage’s wife confirmed today she and her husband have led “separate lives” for years. Kirsten Farage said the former Ukip leader moved out of their family home in Kent “a while ago” as it was reported the politician was sharing his London house with a French politician who heads a think tank at the centre of an investigation into the alleged illegal funding of Ukip.

Christopher Furlong via Getty Images