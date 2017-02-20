The state visit by Donald Trump will be debated in Parliament as protests take place across the UK against the US president.

MPs will consider Theresa May’s decision to extend the invitation to Trump in a debate being held in response to petitions signed by millions of Britons.

Meanwhile, demonstrations will take place across the country in support of migrants and protesting against Trump, while thousands are expected to gather for a rally outside Parliament.

In Westminster Hall on Monday, MPs will debate a petition, signed by more than 1.85 million people calling for the visit to be stripped of the trappings of a state occasion in order to avoid causing “embarrassment” to the Queen.

They will also consider an alternative petition, backed by almost 312,000 signatories, demanding the state visit goes ahead.

In its official response to the petitions, the Government stressed ministers believe “the President of the United States should be extended the full courtesy of a State Visit”.