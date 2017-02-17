Paul Nuttall has wiped away a tear during a speech in which he attacked “evil smears” about his claim he witnessed the Hillsborough disaster.

Ukip pose the greatest threat to Labour in Stoke-on-Trent Central, where voters go to the polls on February 23, but Nuttall’s campaign has been overshadowed by allegations he lied that he was at the 1989 stadium disaster and had “close personal friends” among the 96 who died.

Nuttall has since admitted he did not lose close personal friends and his press officer resigned, saying she was responsibility for publishing that claim in her boss’s name.

Nuttall has insisted he was at the disaster but in the wake of the furore over other claims his error-ridden website has gone offline.

On Friday, he told the party’s spring conference in Bolton he had a “difficult week” and repeated his apology for “what was put up on my website in my name”.

But he added: “I do not apologise for what is a coordinated, cruel and almost evil smear campaign that has been directed towards me.

“It is based on lies from sources who have not been named.”