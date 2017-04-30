All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    30/04/2017 12:11 BST

    Rachel Johnson Accuses Brexiteers And Brother Boris Of Selling 'Faulty Goods'

    Leaving the EU will take Britain 'over a cliff', she says.

    Rachel Johnson has accused Brexiteers, which includes her brother, Foreign Minister Boris, of selling “faulty goods” over their broken promises on Europe.

    Both the columnist and her younger brother Jo Johnson, the universities minister, supported the remain campaign in the July referendum.

    Ms Johnson has defected from the Tories to the Liberal Democrats because they “have the only sensible plan in place”.

    She added that leaving the European Union is a “suicide mission” that will take Britain “over a cliff”.

    Dan Kitwood via Getty Images
    Rachel Johnson has accused Brexiteers of selling 'faulty goods' over their broken promises on Europe.

    Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Ms Johnson said her eldest sibling “made it quite clear he thought I’d lost my last remaining marble” when she confessed she was now a paid-up member of the opposition.

    Explaining her decision, she wrote: “As I say to my brother every time I see him – and he would, I hope, admit I’ve been consistent if not loyal on this – the reason I’ve gone as far as to join an opposition party is because the goods the Brexiteers showed us in the referendum bill of sale have so far turned out to be faulty.”

    Ms Johnson highlighted how, after assurances by US officials that Britain would be “front of the queue” for a trade deal, Britain is now “behind the EU”.

    She said the promise of £350 million in funding for the NHS, which was scrawled across her brother’s Brexit bus, is no more, migration will have to remain at current levels in order for the country to thrive, and growth is slowing.

    “And on it goes – and Brexit hasn’t even happened yet. And therefore for me, this time round, the only way is the Lib Dems,” Ms Johnson added.

    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    (L to R) Rachel Johnson, Boris Johnson and Jo Johnson attend the launch of Boris Johnson's book 'The Churchill Factor: How One Man Made History' on October 22, 2014.

    There was speculation that Ms Johnson was poised to stand as a Lib Dem candidate in the June 8 General Election, however she said it “can’t and won’t happen” due to “rules and procedures”.

    Accepting responsibility for any fallout over her “defection from the political family fold”, she wrote: “I could have told nobody I’d joined the Lib Dems.

    “I could have merely shown my allegiance in the privacy of the voting booth, but I didn’t.

    “I wanted to stand up and be counted in my continuing opposition to what I’ve always thought is a suicide mission to take us out of Europe and over a cliff.”

    MORE:newspoliticsbrexitboris johnsonEuropean Uniongeneral election 2017liberal democratsJo Johnsonrachel johnson

    Conversations