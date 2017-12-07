Serena Williams Appealed To Mums Online After Getting 'Emotional' About Breastfeeding Conundrum

Serena Williams asked mums on Twitter how long they breastfed their babies, as the thought of stopping made her feel “emotional”.

The new mum, 36, asked the question alongside a tender snap of her cradling her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. who was born on 1 September.

“Fellow mums: How long did you breastfeed?” she tweeted on 6 December. “Is it weird that I get emotional when I even just think about when it’s time to stop?”