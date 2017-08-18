Stacey Soloman introduced fans to her “new friend” - a spot that had developed on her left cheek - just ahead of ‘Loose Women’ filming.

Solomon posted a video of her having her hair and makeup done ahead of the show and commented that her stylist Penny, “had her work cut out for her”.

“Everyone being soooo sweet about how I looked today on Loose Women thank you,“ she wrote on Thursday 17 August.

“But I thought I’d share with you this video of me getting ready before the show just so you know it took a lot of hair and makeup time to look like that.”