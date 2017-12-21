10 Ways To Get Through Twixmas With Your Kids

We asked parents on Facebook and chatted to Mumsnetters to find out how other mums and dads will be occupying their little ones during this time.

So what do you do with your kids during twixmas - those couple of days between Christmas and New Year while they are still off school?

The big day is over, the presents are all unwrapped, the food is eaten and the family reunions are slowing down.

1. Do nothing.

We’re serious about this one - and don’t feel guilty about it either. You’ve spent the past few months planning for Christmas, buying presents, attending parties, entertaining others and now it’s all over.

Give yourself a day or more to spend time at home with your children - doing admin, sitting with them while they lay with their presents and slowly taking a breather from all that festive madness.

2. Write thank you cards.

Spend a couple of hours getting your kids to write thank you cards for their presents. Depending on their age, it might be easier for you to write the bulk of the message and get them to sign their name or, if they’re at school, getting them to write their own message will make it more personal.

Make it into a crafternoon by getting out coloured pens and glitter for them to decorate the cards.

3. Spend time outside, whatever the weather.

Parents on Mumsnet suggested heading outside for a walk and to get some fresh air, even if it’s just for one afternoon. It can be a good way to de-stress and reap the benefits of being outside.

“Put on raincoats and wellies and do some puddle jumping,” one Mumsnet user said.

Another suggested: “Thrill the kids with a ‘muddy walk’. Put on old clothes and waterproofs, jump in all the mud and get as dirty as possible. Hose down before entering the house if necessary.”

4. Make life-size portraits.

We love this suggestion from one Mumsnet user, who said: “To make life-size portraits, use either a large piece of card or lining paper (joined together, if necessary).

“Draw around your children and let them cut up old clothes and cloths to dress their portraits.”

5. Make slime.

For some reason, kids just love it.

We’ve got a 10-step guide on how to make slime here. You’ll need a pack of cornflour, water, and food colouring (glitter is optional).