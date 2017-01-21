Paul Nuttall will stand for Ukip in the upcoming Stoke by-election, it has been confirmed.

The party leader and sitting MEP took part in a hustings alongside other shortlisted candidates on Friday night and was revealed as the winner on Saturday morning.

The Huffington Post UK’s Owen Bennett reported this week that the candidacy would represent the biggest test of Nuttall’s leadership so far.

The by-election, triggered by the resignation of Labour MP Tristram Hunt, will be hotly contested. Ukip lost the seat by just 5,159 votes in 2015, placing second.

Labour MPs are urging the party to focus its campaign on Nuttall’s previous support for NHS privatisation.

It comes after HuffPost UK revealed that Nuttall was coming under increasing pressure from senior figures to stand in the constituency.

The by-election will be highly significant battle that is likely to shed light on Ukip’s level of support after Nigel Farage’s leadership, the shape of post-Brexit politics in England, and Jeremy Corbyn’s performance as Opposition leader.

Nuttall will hope he can become Ukip’s second MP with the help of Stoke’s large number of Brexit supporters, the Press Association reported.

Stoke voted 65.7% for Leave in last year’s EU referendum.