Weight Watchers has announced it will be phasing out the use of ‘before and after’ pictures in its advertising and publications, in a move to promote weight loss as “a journey of health, with no beginning, middle or end”. The diet company was among the first to use ‘before and after’ as a concept, but today, the photographs are widely used across social media, with countless fitness bloggers and personal trainers posting images online. The hashtag #TransformationTuesday also gives members of the public the chance to share their weight loss experiences with others. While fans of before and after photos say they are a way to maintain motivation and gain support from online communities, critics believe they perpetuate body image pressure and the idea that a slim body is the ideal. In light of announcement and the ever-growing movement of self-love, should we all be calling time on photos that compare our bodies in such a way?

Josie Clifton Josie Clifton has been a gold member of Weight Watchers for six years, meaning she has hit her target weight and sustained it. She has previously appeared in promotional material for the company and thinks “it’s a shame” they’ve decided to phase out transformation photos. “Before and after photos are a great way to remind yourself how far you’ve come, to keep motivated and inspired. I still post them from time to time on the Weight Watchers app.” she told HuffPost UK. “The photos are constantly shared between members, which is a great way to praise each other on weight loss and a reminder of how well you’ve done, even years down the line.”

A post shared by Tammy 💜 (@mrstlangford) on Feb 7, 2018 at 12:59pm PST

Tammy Langford A common criticism of “before” photos is the innate suggestion that a certain body type needs changing. But Tammy Langford, who also regularly shares before and after photos on Instagram, does not see old photos as a way put her former self down. Instead, she said looking at past pictures is a positive reminder of how far she’s come. “We all fall off [weight loss plans] at some point. Looking back on photos and comparing really helps you see the bigger picture and I find personally it helps to not ‘beat yourself up’ over the Chinese you had the night before,” she told HuffPost UK. “I also love seeing other people’s transformations, especially when you are first starting, because it helps you believe you could achieve your goals.” In a statement to HuffPost UK, Weight Watchers said it would not be actively discouraging users from using the photos themselves. While some may hail the positive impact of sharing such photos, Jenny Cole, a senior lecturer at Manchester Metropolitan University, said they can be a “a path to body dissatisfaction” for those viewing them, as they make people compare themselves to one another. “It can also encourage a focus on appearance and on portraying some types of body as better than others, which can lead to body shaming,” she told HuffPost UK. “Moving away from a before and after mentality may also help those wanting to lose weight, by encouraging a focus on fuelling and moving the body so that people feel healthier, rather than punishing the body to get closer to an often unattainable ideal body appearance.”