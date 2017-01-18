WikiLeaks has indicated Julian Assange is ready to face extradition following Barack Obama’s decision to free Chelsea Manning - but few seemed to have any sympathy for the Wikileaks founder.

The outgoing US president used his final hours in the White House to commute the sentence of the former soldier jailed for 35 years for handing over classified documents to Wikileaks.

The former intelligence analyst said she had passed on government and military documents to raise awareness about the impact of war.