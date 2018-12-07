Theresa May could be forced to back a ‘Norway-style’ soft Brexit as the model is favoured by “at least” 10 of her cabinet ministers, Labour MP Stephen Kinnock has claimed.

The prime minister’s withdrawal plan is expected to be resoundingly rejected by MPs on Tuesday, when a “meaningful vote” will take place in the Commons and pressure is mounting on the government to produce a ‘plan B’ Brexit.

Kinnock and Tory MP Nick Boles have been among the leading figures calling on the government to back a ‘Norway plus’ deal, which would see the UK remaining in the single market and customs union.

Others such as Labour’s David Lammy and former education secretary Justine Greening believe the only way out of the deadlock is a second referendum.

But Kinnock has said there is significant support for a soft Brexit around the cabinet table.

“It’s been great to work across party divides. The country is crying out for us to put our narrow tribalism to one side,” he told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme.

“We understand that there are at least 10 cabinet ministers who are supporting this arrangement.

“What we need the prime minister to do, when she loses the vote on Tuesday, is to go on to the steps of Downing Street and make a very clear statement that we must pivot now to Norway-plus.”