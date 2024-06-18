These Are The 10 Most Complained-About TV Moments In Ofcom's History

1. Good Morning Britain, 2021 – 54,495 complaints

Piers Morgan casts doubt on Meghan Markle’s claims she experienced suicidal thoughts while still a senior royal

2. Celebrity Big Brother, 2007 – 45,159 complaints

Jade Goody and fellow housemates’ treatment of Shilpa Shetty sparks racism accusations

3. Celebrity Big Brother, 2018 – 25,327 complaints

Roxanne Pallett wrongly accuses Ryan Thomas of deliberately punching her in the ribs

4. Britain’s Got Talent , 2020– 25,017 complaints

Diversity’s guest performance reflecting on the events of 2020 includes references to Black Lives Matter protests

5. Love Island, 2021 – 24,921 complaints

Former Islander Faye Winter shouts at boyfriend Teddy Soares in the villa.

6. Julia Hartley-Brewer (TalkTV), 2024 – 17,351

Julia Hartley-Brewer suggests Mustafa Barghouti, a member of the Palestinian Legislative Council, is perhaps “not used to women talking”.

7. I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!, 2020 – 11,516

I’m A Celebrity continues to use live animals in its Bushtucker Trials.

8. Dan Wootton Tonight (GB News), 2023 – 8,867

Guest Laurence Fox launches into a misogynistic tirade about a female journalist live on air.

9. Jerry Springer The Opera, 2005 – 8,860

Viewers take issue with the musical’s use of language and depiction of Christian imagery.

10. King Charles III: The Coronation (ITV), 2023 – 8,421

Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh remarks on the disparity between what she described as the “rich diversity of the Abbey” the “terribly white” scene after the Royal Family waved to the public from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.